bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of BLUE opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

