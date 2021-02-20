BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) Stock Price Down 0%

BlueNRGY Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CBDEF)’s share price fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.40. 11,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

BlueNRGY Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDEF)

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power.

