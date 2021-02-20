Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Sells $20,012.30 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Romano Tio sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $20,012.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.24 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 767,102 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 148,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 187,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.