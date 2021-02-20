Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company has a market cap of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

