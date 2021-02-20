BMO Capital Markets Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADI. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.92.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

