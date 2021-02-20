Boise Cascade (BCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

