Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$8.25, but opened at C$0.61. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 739,741 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (TSE:BBD.B)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

