BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 9.8%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s share price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.20. 32,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,156,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.