BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

