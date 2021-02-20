BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

