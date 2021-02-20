BOScoin Price Up 12% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $875,987.99 and approximately $683.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

