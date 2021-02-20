Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.48.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

