Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,643 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

