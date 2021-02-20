Bp Plc Purchases Shares of 55,477 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,836,987 shares of company stock valued at $130,418,568 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

