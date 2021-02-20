Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.