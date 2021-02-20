Bp Plc Sells 15,914 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $354.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.15 and a 200-day moving average of $361.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.