Bp Plc Sells 165,043 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,043 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 345,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $47.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.