Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Brady stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

