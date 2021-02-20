Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,580,802 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580,802 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

