Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86.

