Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Stock Price Up 45%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT)’s share price rose 45% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,248,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average daily volume of 161,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Braveheart Resources from C$0.32 to C$0.42 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.23. The stock has a market cap of C$21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

