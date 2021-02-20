Bread 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Bread has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and $1.15 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

