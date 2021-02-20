Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 17,000 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

INBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

