Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.44-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.44 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

BCOV stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $972.46 million, a P/E ratio of -66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

