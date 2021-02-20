British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Down 1.3%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 3,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

