British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7412 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in British American Tobacco stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 454,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.