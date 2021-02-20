Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $29.67. 91,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,078. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

