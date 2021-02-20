Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TrueCar.

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

TrueCar stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

