Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $332,455,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

