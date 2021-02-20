Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

GNLN stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

