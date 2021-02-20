Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $100.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.09 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $86.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $382.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.34 million to $382.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $428.79 million, with estimates ranging from $417.76 million to $456.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 78,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

