Brokerages Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

