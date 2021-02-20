Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Yext posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,339 shares of company stock worth $13,520,804. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.