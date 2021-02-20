Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $15.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 897,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,748. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $973.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

