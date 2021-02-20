Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price at $73.08

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

ARCT traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 804,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

