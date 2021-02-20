Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $42.79

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,399,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

