Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

