Brokers Set Expectations for Fiore Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiore Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiore Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$31.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE F opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$108.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Fiore Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.75.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

