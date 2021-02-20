Brokers Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $49.48 on Friday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.