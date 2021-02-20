Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $56.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 618,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

