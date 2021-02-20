Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

