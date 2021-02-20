Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,065.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.45 ($26.99).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

BNZL stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,282 ($29.81). 918,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,795. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,412.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,427.02.

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

