Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $259.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $259.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $264.81 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.71. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

