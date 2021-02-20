BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $57.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

