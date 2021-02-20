BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $68.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

