Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 9th

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE CGY traded up C$2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.00. 16,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.28. Calian Group has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$71.91. The company has a market cap of C$556.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$123.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Calian Group will post 3.4900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

