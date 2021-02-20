California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,808 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Hexcel worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.57 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

