California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,989 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Terreno Realty worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.