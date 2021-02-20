California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $82.37 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.