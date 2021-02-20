California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.91 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,457 shares of company stock worth $4,496,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

